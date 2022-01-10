13-year-old girl shot, injured in Lansing on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — A 13-year-old girl was shot several times in the 6300 block of Norburn Way early Thursday morning

Lansing Police Sgt. Jeff Winarski said officers responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The teenager was struck by several shots fired into a residence and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Winarski said.

The suspect is currently unknown.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

