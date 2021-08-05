12 guns and 200 grams of cocaine seized as Grand Ledge fugitive is arrested

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Ledge man wanted on federal weapons and drug charges was arrested last week, according to information released Thursday by Lansing police.

Tyrun Williams, 35, was arrested July 28. Police said he was found with 12 guns, parts for additional firearms and more than 200 grams of suspected cocaine.

The original charges stemmed from a Lansing Township arrest, when police said Williams was found with five guns and "several different types of illegal narcotics.

The Capital Area Violent Crime Initiative and Michigan State Police Troopers Secured Cities Partnership team assisted the Lansing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the arrest.

“This is another great example of the type of police work we can accomplish from proactive policing efforts and when agencies work together to address crime and safety,” said interim Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said in a press release.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

