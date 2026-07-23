$1.2M federal grant will fund safety planning at Lansing's I-96 interchange

The city of Lansing has received a $1.2 million federal grant to plan safety improvements at the IPACE interchange in South Lansing, where traffic from Pennsylvania Avenue, Cedar Street and I-96 converge.

The city of Lansing received a $1.2 million federal grant to plan safety improvements at the IPACE interchange in South Lansing.

The funding covers planning and design only; any construction would require additional funding.

The interchange, where Pennsylvania Avenue, Cedar Street and I-96 meet, has been a concern for drivers who cite inattentive driving and a history of crashes.

WATCH: Lansing gets $1.2M to plan I-96 interchange safety fixes

Lansing gets $1.2M to plan I-96 interchange safety fixes

The funding is designated for planning and design only, meaning the money will go toward identifying what potential improvements could look like, not toward construction.

Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick said any actual construction or traffic changes would require additional funding beyond the current grant.

"It's sort of a unique interchange and we really wanna look at this to see what we can do to make it safer, more efficient," Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick said construction could still be several years out.

"All goes well, I would say maybe three years from now, we could actually see some construction going on," he said.

Lansing resident Marissa Bermudez said she drives through the intersection daily and has concerns about driver behavior in the area.

"Makes me nervous to know that I'm driving with people that aren't really paying attention," Bermudez said.

Bermudez said the stretch has a history of crashes.

"There have been many accidents over there, because it's just not as good as it should be," she said.

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