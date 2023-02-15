Local communities gather in honor of the 3 students who died on MSU campus

(WXYZ) — Warm embraces, silent prayers, and shared memories from those who knew, loved and wanted to comfort the loved ones of Alex Verner congregated on the football field of Clawson High School Tuesday night.

“She epitomized what you want in a daughter. Strong, modest, humble, infectious,” Alex's mom said in memory of her.

And according to her former softball teammate, she was also a leader.

"She was my role model. She still is," her teammate said.

The community vowed to come together in support of the Verner family. They plan on holding vigils three days this week.

In Grosse Pointe Farms, the parents of 20-year-old Brain Fraser are finding refuge at Saint Paul Catholic Church. His family are parishioners there.

During the vigil, Father Tom Lowinski prayed mourners find peace.

"Not letting the darkness, or despair and certainly not resentment get the better part of their spirit," he prayed.

Arielle Anderson is the youngest victim, a 19-year-old sophomore going to school to be a pediatrician. Her family huddled together trying to grapple with the senseless loss of life.

"I haven't grasped it yet. She was just with me the weekend. So I thank God gave me time to spend with her. She was beautiful," Arielle's grandmother said.