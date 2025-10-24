Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local businesses cash in on Michigan-Michigan State rivalry with budget-friendly fan gear

Portland-based company offers hoodies for $34.99 and decals for $9.99 as rivalry season begins
Posted
and last updated

PORTLAND, MI — The big rivalry game between Michigan State and the University of Michigan is coming up soon, and some companies right here in mid-Michigan are getting in on the action by offering apparel and gear for fans — some of it under $10 a piece.

Buying affordable gear for the big game

A 2024 Bank of America study finds that Americans will spend a little over $1,200 per year on college sports gear, including tickets.

With the upcoming rivalry game between the Michigan State Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines, many fans will go out and buy something to show off their team spirit.

One mid-Michigan based company out of Portland is ramping up production and offering a few discounts on items to help local fans get the look they want without breaking the bank.

"When we pick apparel we try to pick for comfort and affordability. Our hoodies are $34.99 and our decals are $9.99 so that's pretty affordable," Hanje said.

Hanje says this annual rivalry game kicks off the company's busiest season which lasts until about Black Friday.

She recommends checking online retailers' shipping policies to gauge a good time to order.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

