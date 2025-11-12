Lansing Records 7 Homicides This Year, Latest Incident on Georgetown Boulevard

LANSING, MI — Lansing has recorded seven homicides since December of 2024, according to the Lansing Police Department's Crime Mapping Data tool, with the most recent incident occurring Tuesday on Georgetown Boulevard.

The year's first homicide took place on January 27 on Cross Street and Roosevelt. Nearly three months later, on April 24, another homicide took place on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pierce Road.

June saw two homicides within 20 days of each other. The first happened on June 8, followed by another on June 28.

A single homicide was recorded in July on the 20th on Wilson Avenue.

On October 26, another homicide occurred on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The latest case brings the city's 2025 homicide total to seven, according to the police department's public crime mapping data available at: https://app.powerbigov.us/view?r=eyJrIjoiNzg4MTQ0MGItNzZmNi00YTNjLWJmM2YtNjgwNmFlNDA5ZjVjIiwidCI6Ijg3NTA5ZGVlLTA5NWItNGZmOC1iYTVhLTAwMzVjZGZjNzE1ZCJ9&rs:embed=true&chromeless=true.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

