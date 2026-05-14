Lansing mobile food pantry offers free groceries to residents on third Saturday of each month

LANSING, MI — The City of Lansing Human Relations and Community Services Department and the Greater Lansing Food Bank are distributing free food to Lansing residents through a Mobile Food Pantry program held on the third Saturday of each month.

The next event is Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1900 Boston Boulevard in Lansing. Vehicles may begin lining up at 7 a.m., and distribution runs from 9 to 11 a.m., or until supplies run out.

The program is open to anyone experiencing financial hardship, including families and individuals who have recently lost jobs, senior citizens on fixed incomes, and City of Lansing residents in need of food assistance.

Organizers say the program is intended to help those who face difficult choices between buying food and paying for prescriptions or other bills.

The event operates as a drive-through service. Volunteers will register households at the car window and load pre-packed boxes of dry goods, produce, and frozen products directly into trunks or hatchbacks. Residents are asked to make room in their vehicles before arriving.

Identification is not required to participate. Families will not be permitted inside the church, and restrooms will not be available on site. Traffic control will be in place throughout the event.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness or COVID-19 is asked to stay home and send someone else with a note authorizing them to pick up food on their behalf.

The June event is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Tabernacle of David, located at 2645 W. Holmes Road in Lansing.

The Mobile Food Pantry is open only to City of Lansing residents. For more information, call 517-449-0360.

For those who need food assistance before the next scheduled event, the United Way 2-1-1 service is available by calling 866-561-2500 or visiting the United Way 2-1-1 website to find nearby food resources.

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