Lansing man hospitalized after Sunday night shooting, police say suspect and victim knew each other

LANSING, MI — A 57-year-old man remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital after being shot in the chest Sunday night in Lansing, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Aurelius and East Malcolm X streets. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other, though no additional details about their relationship have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

