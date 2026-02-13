Lansing extends 'Code Blue' cold weather emergency plan through Sunday

LANSING, MI — The City of Lansing has extended its Code Blue Cold Weather Response Plan through Sunday, February 15 at 7 a.m. due to extreme overnight temperatures.

The emergency plan, activated in consultation with Mayor Andy Schor, Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS), and the Emergency Management Division, enables local shelters to operate additional hours and temporarily increase capacity.

Lansing's Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night during the activation period.

The Code Blue plan allows Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport people needing assistance to local shelters. The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) bus system will also provide free rides to those who need to get to a warming center or shelter.

Weather conditions are being continuously monitored, and adjustments may be made at any time as needed.

Emergency shelters and warming centers

Weekday daytime locations:

Advent House, 743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center, 430 N. Larch Street

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children, 2216 S. Cedar Street

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission, 415 W. Kalamazoo Street

Weekday nighttime locations:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center (walk-in intakes accepted from 8 a.m. to midnight)

Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (families only, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Letts Community Center warming center (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Weekend hours follow similar patterns with the same locations available.

Additional warming centers

Several city community centers and libraries are also available as warming centers during regular hours:

Foster Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Gier Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Schmidt Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

CADL Downtown Library (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.)

South Lansing Library (Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.)

CATA Transportation Center (weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)



Residents can call 211 for access to additional social service resources in the community. Warming center information is posted on the city's website at lansingmi.gov/990/Warming-and-Cooling-Centers.

