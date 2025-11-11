Lansing area centers offer shelter as temperatures hover near freezing

LANSING, MI — With temperatures in the Lansing area expected to stay just above freezing today and the Code Blue alert expiring, several local facilities are providing warm shelter for neighbors in need.

The City Rescue Mission, located in the 2200 block of Cedar Street in Lansing, offers daily shelter from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., then reopens from 4 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Advent House operates at 743 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, providing services Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Additional warming centers are available throughout the area, with a complete list here:

Advent House 743 N Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lansing 48915 Phone: 517-485-4722 Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City Rescue Mission, Women and Children 2216 S Cedar Street, Lansing 48910 Phone: 517-485-0145 Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center 430 N Larch Street, Lansing 48912 Phone: 517-484-4414 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services are currently in transition and may be subject to change

Day shelters are available year-round during posted hours. Food and meals may be available at some locations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.