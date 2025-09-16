Job seekers warned about rising employment scams targeting remote workers

LANSING, MI — A cybersecurity firm is warning job seekers to stay vigilant as employment scams become increasingly common, with nearly one-third of people reporting they've been targeted by fraudulent job offers.

Trend Micro, an AI-based cybersecurity platform, found that 29% of people surveyed reported being scammed while looking for employment. The company says these scams often begin online before directing victims to unknown apps or websites.

"Most of them are starting online while others are starting through text messages saying hey are you open to a remote work position? Are you open to a few extra hours here and there. Even some on LinkedIn where they just kind of reach out to you. All of them, almost all of them are completely unsolicited," Eric Schulze from Trend Micro said.

Schulze offers several tips to help job seekers avoid falling victim to these scams:

Be suspicious of positions and pay that sound too good to be true. Avoid any job openings that require you to send money or purchase equipment to start working. He also suggests using AI programs to analyze job requirements and determine whether a position might be fraudulent.

The warning comes as more people turn to online platforms for job searching, creating new opportunities for scammers to exploit vulnerable job seekers.

