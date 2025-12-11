Impact proposed Michigan DOGE plan could have on state workers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan House Republicans announced Thursday their version of the Department of Government Efficiency plan, aiming to reduce state departments and potentially cut thousands of state worker positions.

The proposal has put state employees and their union representatives on high alert as they await details about potential job cuts affecting Michigan's roughly 50,000 state workers.

"We have a goal of departmental reduction," said a Republican representative announcing the plan. "We are a much larger state government, 50,000 employees and 180,000 employees if you include city workers. We need to shrink the size of government."

Greg Merricle, president of SEIU Local 517M, represents between 6,000 and 6,500 state workers. Having been involved with the union for more than 20 years, he said they've experienced uncertainty before, so Thursday's announcement wasn't completely unexpected.

"Obviously if there is a reduction in us, that is obviously bad for us," Merricle said.

Despite the potential challenges ahead, Merricle expressed confidence in the state workers he represents.

"Everybody who becomes a state employee, they're just good people who want to help," Merricle said. "State employees will be professional and get the job done, no matter what department they are in. I guarantee that."

The Michigan DOGE initiative remains in early planning stages and has not yet been implemented. The proposal follows the federal Department of Government Efficiency concept promoted at the national level.

