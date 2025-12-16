Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday charity scams target generous donors this season

Financial experts warn donors to verify charities before giving as scammers pose as legitimate organizations
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty.
LANSING, MI — Scam artists are taking advantage of people's generosity during the holiday season by posing as legitimate charities, according to financial experts.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lose billions of dollars each year to scams. During the holiday season, when most people are looking to give back, these con artists are looking to take advantage.

Chad Miller from Capital One's Consumer Protection Department warns that donors need to be very careful before deciding to donate.

"It may be to a cause but they may be directing you to pay in a way that won't get to that cause you care about," Miller said. "In those situations they might ask for a donation through a phone call, through social media and sometimes in person. Sometimes they might pressure you into doing it immediately, get frustrated and do things that a real charity wouldn't do."

Miller offers several tips to avoid being conned out of donation money:

  • Donate directly on the charity's website
  • Call the charity directly on a number you've validated before making the donation

Capital One has a free public-facing website to help families avoid being scammed at https://www.capitalone.com/help-center/fraud-disputes/common-scam-types/ and https://www.capitalone.com/digital/scam-education/.

