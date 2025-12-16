Holiday charity scams target generous donors this season

LANSING, MI — Scam artists are taking advantage of people's generosity during the holiday season by posing as legitimate charities, according to financial experts.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lose billions of dollars each year to scams. During the holiday season, when most people are looking to give back, these con artists are looking to take advantage.

Chad Miller from Capital One's Consumer Protection Department warns that donors need to be very careful before deciding to donate.

"It may be to a cause but they may be directing you to pay in a way that won't get to that cause you care about," Miller said. "In those situations they might ask for a donation through a phone call, through social media and sometimes in person. Sometimes they might pressure you into doing it immediately, get frustrated and do things that a real charity wouldn't do."

Miller offers several tips to avoid being conned out of donation money:

Donate directly on the charity's website

Call the charity directly on a number you've validated before making the donation



Capital One has a free public-facing website to help families avoid being scammed at https://www.capitalone.com/help-center/fraud-disputes/common-scam-types/ and https://www.capitalone.com/digital/scam-education/.

