Habitat for Humanity plans to build its largest affordable housing development in Lansing this summer

LANSING, MI — Homeownership is not always an easy goal, but Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is working to help residents realize that dream.

The nonprofit is planning to break ground this summer on its largest affordable housing development in the city.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region plans to build 10 affordable homes

The Valencia Project will feature 10 homes on Lansing's southside. The homes will be offered to residents at 30% of their household income.

"It will be a 10-house development on Lansing's southside. It will be a really great infill opportunity. It's an existing neighborhood. We have the opportunity to put 10 new homes in there which will make the neighborhood safer, increase property values and most importantly create opportunities for 10 Lansing families that might not otherwise have the opportunity to own a home," Brent Taylor said.

Taylor said the project will impact everyone in the community in a positive way.

Anyone interested in participating with the new housing project as a volunteer or potential homeowner can reach out to Habitat for Humanity to apply.

The first two homes will be ready in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

