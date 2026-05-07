GLPS schools close all elementary buildings today due to unforeseen circumstances

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge Public Schools has closed all elementary buildings today due to unforeseen circumstances.

The closure impacts the following programs and locations:

Little Comets and GSRP

Head Start and ECSE

Adventure Club at Delta Center, Holbrook, Wacousta and Willow Ridge

Students at the high school, Beagle and Hayes will still have class.

Officials say there is no safety concern. More information is expected by 10 a.m.

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