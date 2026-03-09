Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices are rising across the US — Michigan drivers paying even more at the pump

AAA says the national average is now $3.19 per gallon — 31 cents higher than a month ago — with Michigan averaging $3.59
Gas Prices
Steven Senne/AP
Gasoline and Diesel prices are displayed on a pump at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Gas Prices
Posted

LANSING, MI — Gas prices are on the rise, and drivers are feeling it at the pump.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.19 — 31 cents more than just a month ago.

In Michigan, the average is even higher at $3.59 a gallon.

Experts point to rising crude oil prices and growing demand as the main drivers behind the increase.

AAA warns prices could climb even higher as refineries switch to pricier summer-blend gasoline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

