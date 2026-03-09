Gas prices are rising across the US — Michigan drivers paying even more at the pump

LANSING, MI — Gas prices are on the rise, and drivers are feeling it at the pump.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.19 — 31 cents more than just a month ago.

In Michigan, the average is even higher at $3.59 a gallon.

Experts point to rising crude oil prices and growing demand as the main drivers behind the increase.

AAA warns prices could climb even higher as refineries switch to pricier summer-blend gasoline.

