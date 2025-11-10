Free Veterans Day meals offered at major restaurant chains across the country

LANSING, MI — Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy free meals at restaurants across the country this Veterans Day.

Several major restaurant chains are offering complimentary meals to honor those who have served. Applebee's, Bob Evans, and Chili's are providing free meals from select menus throughout the day.

Chipotle is offering a free entree with purchase between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on November 11th.

Cracker Barrel is serving free Sunrise Pancake Specials to veterans and active-duty service members.

Wendy's is offering free breakfast all day on November 11th for military personnel.

Veterans should bring military identification or proof of service to participating locations to take advantage of these offers.

