Free Gas! Five greater Lansing churches will pay for gas at five stations today

LANSING, MI — Five Greater Lansing United Methodist churches will surprise drivers with free gas today to celebrate Mardi Gras, reimagining Fat Tuesday as a day of radical generosity before Lent begins.

The "Loving Our Neighbors, One Tank at a Time" event runs from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. across five gas stations in the Greater Lansing area, with volunteers paying for community members' gas while gift cards last.

"While Fat Tuesday traditionally marks a day of indulgence before Lent, these Lansing Area United Methodist churches are celebrating with acts of radical generosity," organizers said. The event draws on Matthew 25 and the early church's practice of sharing resources to demonstrate God's abundant grace through practical service.

Pastor Melanie Carey from University United Methodist Church said the initiative aims to show God's love in Greater Lansing through tangible community service. As Ash Wednesday approaches, organizers hope this visible expression of love will inspire the community during the upcoming Lenten season.

The participating locations include:

Marathon J and H Family Stores at 1198 S Harrison Road in East Lansing (4:00-6:00 p.m.)

Frank's BP at 117 Lansing Road in Potterville (5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Quality Dairy Store at 2100 N Larch Street in North Lansing (7:00-8:00 p.m.)

Marathon Gas at 1000 East Mt Hope in South Lansing (5:00-6:00 p.m.)

Mobil USA to Go at 4495 Holt Road in Holt (3:00-7:00 p.m.)

The churches involved are University United Methodist Church, Sycamore Creek UMC campuses in Potterville, Eastwood, and South Lansing, and Holt United Methodist Church.

