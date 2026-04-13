Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard endorses Jocelyn Benson in the state's upcoming race for governor

LANSING, MI — Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard endorsed Jocelyn Benson for governor of Michigan today. Blanchard is the first former governor of Michigan to endorse a candidate for governor.

“After eight years as governor and decades of involvement in Michigan and American politics, I’ve learned to recognize real leadership when I see it. It’s about having the backbone to do the right thing when it’s hard, and the competence to actually get things done. That’s why I’m supporting Jocelyn Benson for governor,” Blanchard said.

“She’s well equipped to jump in on Day 1, leverage her experience as Secretary of State transforming government systems, and help bring down costs that are crushing Michigan families. She has shown she can build coalitions, win tough races, and handle the pressure of high office,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard joins a broad coalition of mayors, city leaders, educators, and labor organizations who recognize Benson’s track record of delivering for Michiganders and making government work for the people who need it. She also has the support of state and national organizations including the Michigan Association of Justice, Michigan Democratic Party’s Black Caucus, EMILYs List, and End Citizen United, among others. A full list of endorsements can be found online.

“Former Governor Blanchard is a mentor and a friend and I’m proud to have him on Team Benson as we build the coalition we need to win and move Michigan forward,” Benson said.

“I’m running for governor to raise wages, lower costs, and make sure government works for the people. Our state needs a leader focused on making sure everyone can prosper, and I won’t hesitate to take on anyone — no matter how powerful — who threatens Michiganders’ safety, rights, or well-being. Together, we can make Michigan a place where everyone can thrive,” Benson said.

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