Fatal Fire Claims One Life in Mason

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, MI — A deadly fire in Mason claimed one life early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fatal fire took place in the 400 block of South Aurelius Road in Aurelius Township.

Fire Chief Kerry Minshall confirmed that crews arrived on scene at 4:30 a.m. and discovered one fatality. The scene remains active as firefighters continue their work.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Authorities say Aurelius Rd is currently closed from Curtice Rd to Columbia Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

