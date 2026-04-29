Excellence in Education - Mike Stoneback - 04/29/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Mike Stoneback, an English and AP Government teacher at Pinconning High School, is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner.

Stoneback was nominated for the award by a colleague.

“Mike consistently goes above and beyond the expectations of his role, generously giving his time, energy, and heart to support both students and staff. In addition to being an exceptional English teacher, he coaches soccer, serves as the advisor for Student Council and National Honor Society, and is a constant, positive presence at school events.

Through his leadership with Student Council and NHS, Mike and his students actively recognize and celebrate the hard work of our staff by organizing thoughtful gestures of appreciation throughout the year and providing lunches for staff on exam days. His team unites our student body by planning assemblies that build school spirit, hosting dances that create meaningful experiences for our high school students and organizing community events like our homecoming parade or Trick or Treating for local children inside the school. These efforts strengthen our school culture and community partnerships. Mike reminds everyone that they are valued through his generous actions.

Mike is a permanent fixture at school activities, always showing up with enthusiasm, encouragement, and a genuine desire to serve others. His commitment, generosity, and unwavering support set a true example of service and leadership. Our school is incredibly fortunate to have Mike Stoneback, and his impact is felt daily by students, staff, and the entire community.”

Stoneback said his love of learning new things inspired him to pursue a career in education.

“I have always truly enjoyed school and learning new things. I love to read and discover, and I love the satisfaction received from earning good grades and completing work to the best of my abilities. My love of education was fostered at an early age by my parents. My mother was a high school English teacher throughout my childhood, so I had the unique opportunity to witness her passion for and dedication to her job. My father was a local minister, and through him I learned how to serve others and how to put others before myself.”

Mike Stoneback was recognized with a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

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