Excellence in Education award nominations open for 2022-2023 school year

LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 is a proud partner in the Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education awards. Each week, the Michigan Lottery will be recognizing outstanding kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff who are making a significant impact in the lives of Michigan students.

Selected educators will receive:



$1,500 cash prize

$500 grant to their classroom, school or school district

And a feature story in our Tuesday evening broadcast

In addition, all Excellence in Education award winners will be automatically considered for the Michigan Lottery’s Educator of the Year Award and a grand prize of $10,000. We’re looking for Michigan public school employees who represent the very best of the Michigan public school system.

Nominees should demonstrate the following qualities:



Excellence – Their work consistently helps students and/or their schools or school districts advance to higher levels of academic achievement.

Dedication – They consistently go above and beyond expectations to help students succeed.

Inspiration – Their work inspires others around them to exceed expectations either academically or professionally.

Leadership – They demonstrate clear leadership skills in their positions with their schools or school districts.

Effectiveness – The nominee's work has clear and positive results on the educational advancement of students within the school or school district.

If you know an outstanding Michigan educator who fits this description, please fill out the form below!

To learn more about the Excellence in Education awards, go to the Michigan Lottery's website .

