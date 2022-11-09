Watch Now

Rep. Walberg wins reelection, will represent Michigan’s 5th District

Posted at 11:26 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:26:43-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Associated Press is calling the race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District with incumbent Rep. Tim Walberg defeating Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg.

Walberg has previously represented Michigan’s 7th District before the congressional maps were redrawn. He represented that district from 2007-2009 and then from 2011 until the present.

To see where the other important races in mid-Michigan stand, check out our election results page.

