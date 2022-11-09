Rep. Walberg wins reelection, will represent Michigan’s 5th District

LANSING, Mich. — The Associated Press is calling the race for Michigan’s 5th Congressional District with incumbent Rep. Tim Walberg defeating Democratic challenger Bart Goldberg.

Walberg has previously represented Michigan’s 7th District before the congressional maps were redrawn. He represented that district from 2007-2009 and then from 2011 until the present.

