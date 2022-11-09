Watch Now

Election 2022

Actions

Rep. Elissa Slotkin wins race to represent District 7, AP projects

Elissa Slotkin
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. After the new member of Congress supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, she will have to run for re-election in a Trump friendly district. Though she is considered a vulnerable freshman incumbent who ousted a Republican congressman, she maintains robust fundraising and has the strong backing of her party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Elissa Slotkin
Posted at 3:20 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 03:20:25-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Associated Press is projecting that incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin will defeat Republican challenger Tom Barrett in the race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

This congressional race ended up being one of the most expensive races in the country with national groups donating large sums to each candidate.

Slotkin, who has been a congresswoman for four years, has also brought in some big name endorsements like Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, while Barrett received an endorsement from former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

While on the campaign trail, Slotkin told FOX 47 News that she wants to focus on lowering prescription drug costs and health care costs in general. She has also been a staunch supporter of abortion rights and the Proposal 3 ballot initiative.

Proposal 3, which would enshrine reproductive rights like abortion in the Michigan Constitution, was also on this ballot and CNN is projecting that proposal will pass.

To see where the other important races in mid-Michigan stand, check out our election results page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check Your Voting Status

Election 2022

Check Your Voting Status

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020
How to get your absentee ballot

Election 2022

How to Get Your Absentee Ballot

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020
How to register to vote

Election 2022

How to Register to Vote

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020
Find your polling location

Election 2022

Find your polling location

FOX 47 News
9:07 AM, Jul 08, 2020
View a sample ballot

Election 2022

View A Sample Ballot

FOX 47 News
11:10 AM, Jul 08, 2020