Rep. Elissa Slotkin wins race to represent District 7, AP projects

LANSING, Mich. — The Associated Press is projecting that incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin will defeat Republican challenger Tom Barrett in the race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

This congressional race ended up being one of the most expensive races in the country with national groups donating large sums to each candidate.

Slotkin, who has been a congresswoman for four years, has also brought in some big name endorsements like Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, while Barrett received an endorsement from former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

While on the campaign trail, Slotkin told FOX 47 News that she wants to focus on lowering prescription drug costs and health care costs in general. She has also been a staunch supporter of abortion rights and the Proposal 3 ballot initiative.

Proposal 3, which would enshrine reproductive rights like abortion in the Michigan Constitution, was also on this ballot and CNN is projecting that proposal will pass.

