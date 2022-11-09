Proposal 3 passes, enshrining abortion rights into Michigan Constitution, CNN projects

LANSING, Mich. — Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, will pass and be added to the Michigan Constitution, according to CNN.

The proposal enshrines abortion rights and the rights to other reproductive health care like contraception into the Michigan Constitution.

Read the full amendment on the Michigan Secretary of State’s website .

In 45 days, Proposal 3 will take effect, but legal challenges may arise about the language of the amendment as situations pop up.

