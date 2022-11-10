Mid-Michiganders react to Proposal 3 passing

LANSING, Mich. — Proposal 3 passed by a comfortable margin, and while pro-choice advocates are celebrating that vote, there are many people not happy that this proposal has passed.

“Well unfortunately, we believe that this is going to have a wide and negative consequence for people all over our state,” said the director of communication and education for Right to Life of Michigan, Anna Visser.

But others view the proposal passing as something positive.

“It’s a people power effort, and the people of Michigan have spoken and have stepped up to restore the power we as women have had for 50 years,” Reproductive Freedom For All Deputy Campaign Manager Shanay Watson-Whittake said.

According to the unofficial election results , Proposal 3 received 2,479,395 "yes" votes, which totaled to 56.7% of the vote. Michigan law requires the county canvassers to certify their election results by Nov. 22 and requires the Board of State Canvassers to do the same by Nov. 28.

The proposal will take effect in 45 days and will be enshrined into the Michigan Constitution.

