John Moolenaar wins reelection, will represent District 2 in U.S. House

LANSING, Mich. — The Associated Press is calling the race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District with incumbent Rep. John Moolenaar defeating Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard.
Moolenaar, who has been a congressman for eight years, previously represented Michigan’s 4th District before the congressional maps were redrawn.
