John Moolenaar wins reelection, will represent District 2 in U.S. House

LANSING, Mich. — The Associated Press is calling the race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District with incumbent Rep. John Moolenaar defeating Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard.

Moolenaar, who has been a congressman for eight years, previously represented Michigan’s 4th District before the congressional maps were redrawn.

To see where the other important races in mid-Michigan stand, check out our election results page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook