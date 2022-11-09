Watch Now

John Moolenaar wins reelection, will represent District 2 in U.S. House

John Moolenaar
Carlos Osorio/AP
U.S. Rep John Moolenaar is seen during a congressional panel at the 2016 Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Mackinac Island, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
John Moolenaar
Posted at 11:29 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:29:40-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Associated Press is calling the race for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District with incumbent Rep. John Moolenaar defeating Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard.

Moolenaar, who has been a congressman for eight years, previously represented Michigan’s 4th District before the congressional maps were redrawn.

