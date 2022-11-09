Incumbent Jocelyn Benson wins race for secretary of state

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson has won another term in her office as Michigan’s secretary of state, according to the Associated Press.

Benson defeated her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo with about 55% of the vote.

This will be Benson’s second term as the state’s chief election official.

