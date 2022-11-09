Watch Now

Election 2022

Incumbent Jocelyn Benson wins race for secretary of state

Jocelyn Benson
FILE - Jocelyn Benson, Michigan secretary of state, testifies as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from election officials and Justice Department officials about the rise in threats toward elected leaders and election workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 09, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson has won another term in her office as Michigan’s secretary of state, according to the Associated Press.

Benson defeated her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo with about 55% of the vote.

This will be Benson’s second term as the state’s chief election official.

