Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins race to become Michigan’s governor

Posted at 1:25 AM, Nov 09, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won a second term in office after she defeated her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Whitmer, alongside Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, is projected to win by the Associated Press.

While on the campaign trail, Whitmer said that she will continue to “fix the damn roads” and fight to protect abortion rights in the state.

Proposal 3, which would enshrine reproductive rights like abortion in the Michigan Constitution, was also on the ballot (but the race has yet to be called/and the proposal passed/but the proposal failed).

“The most personal of decisions needs to be made by a woman and her medical professional who is advising her, and so I’ve been trying to protect this right, we’ve got an opportunity with this ballot initiative, but it’s also very much– very real about who our next governor is whether or not this right will be protected, and I’m fighting like hell to protect it,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer previously told FOX 47 News that she would continue to work across the aisle if she were reelected.

“We’ve been able to get a lot done with a Republican legislature that’s been very challenging at times to work with but we made these historic investments in education and skills and economic development,” Whitmer said.

