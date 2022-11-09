Watch Now

Incumbent Dana Nessel wins race for Michigan attorney general, AP projects

Posted at 10:29 AM, Nov 09, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel has won another term in her office as Michigan’s attorney general, according to the Associated Press.

It was projected Wednesday morning that Nessel will defeat her Republican challenger Matthew DePerno.

She has been serving as the state’s top law enforcement officer since 2019.

Nessel launched the Auto Insurance Fraud Unit and Payroll Fraud Enforcement Unit during her tenure. She also launched the Elder Abuse Task Force and the Conviction Integrity Unit.

