East Lansing police investigate vandalism at Jewish center as possible hate crimes

EAST LANSING, Mi — The East Lansing Police Department is asking for the public's help as it investigates two incidents of vandalism at a Jewish center that may be hate crimes.

In two separate incidents this week, someone vandalized the Michigan State University Chabad Jewish Center building in downtown East Lansing at 115 Albert Ave.

Video evidence appears to show the same person committed both acts of vandalism, and police believe the incidents may be related.

On Dec. 16, shortly after midnight, video shows someone repeatedly throwing rocks at the MSU Chabad Jewish Center. Police initially reported this as criminal malicious destruction of property.

On Dec. 18, the center was vandalized again. Video shows a person spray-painted Nazi symbols on the front door before throwing rocks at the windows and causing damage.

Because of these multiple actions, police are now investigating the incidents as possible hate crimes.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect. Anyone with tips about these incidents or video recordings from cameras in the downtown East Lansing area should contact Detective Katey Harrison at kharris@cityofeastlansing.com immediately.

Police are specifically looking for information from Dec. 16 between midnight and 1 a.m., and Dec. 18 between 3-4 a.m.

