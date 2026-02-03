EAST LANSING, MI — East Lansing City Council to vote on homeless camping ban with fines, potential jail time.

East Lansing City Council will vote tonight on a controversial ordinance that would ban camping and loitering in public places, creating penalties that could escalate from fines to jail time for repeat offenders.

Ordinance 1560 establishes a two-tiered penalty system for violations. First-time camping violations would result in civil fines up to $100. Repeat violations within 12 months become misdemeanors and could result in jail time.

The ordinance requires police to connect people experiencing homelessness with social service organizations before enforcing the new law.

At least two advocacy groups have come out against the proposed ordinance.

The East Lansing City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center to vote on the proposed change.

