What's the worst sidewalk in Delhi Township? Residents can nominate their sidewalks for repair

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township’s sidewalk maintenance program will be operating a bit different this year. Instead of inspectors deciding which sidewalks need to be repaired, residents will play a part in the process.

This year, the township will allow property owners to nominate their sidewalks for repairs.

“If a resident looks out their window, they see their sidewalk is in need of repair, they can reach out to the township and submit a nomination form,” said township Manager Tracy Miller.

Engineers with then review the nominated sidewalks and determine if they meets the township's criteria. If the sidewalk is tilted, has more than two cracks, has a rise or drop of more than 1 inch between two sections of the sidewalk, then they are considered eligible.

In the past, Delhi required property owners to fix their sidewalks if inspectors deemed it necessary. Owners were allowed to partner with the township to make repairs or they could do it themselves.

This year, repairs will not be required.

“In the early years of this program it was really well received, but in the last several years it seems like the community has grown to the point more people are unhappy about it and they feel like they are forced to do something,” Miller said.

This year, if property owners choose to participate, they will only have to pay 50 percent of the repair cost.

The budget for the sidewalk repairs is potentially $100,000.

Need your sidewalk repaired? Visit the township website to place your nomination.

