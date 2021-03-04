Menu

Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Virtual event: Best-selling Black children's authors will take part in Holt Public Schools assembly

items.[0].image.alt
Picture from Holt Public Schools website
HPS Virtual Assembly
Posted at 8:50 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 08:50:46-05

LANSING, Mich. — Best-selling children’s authors Kwame Alexander and Nikki Grimes will join Holt Public Schools for virtual assembly that will be livestreamed for the public.

The assembly will take place from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 pm. on Thursday.

Alexander and Grimes will have conversations with teachers and students. Both are award-winning writers and poets who have written books for children and young adults. Their work features Black stories and highlights Black experiences.

The goal of the event is to encourage reading, while highlighting stories that make students of color feel empowered and represented.

Dominic Knighten, Holt Public Schools teacher and co-facilitator of the event, believes having authors like Alexander and Grimes will elevate voices that are not always heard.

“By bringing students to the stage to interact with these well established authors, we’re giving our young students another positive representation of what they can do. We have high school students interviewing New York Times best-selling authors. The sky is this limit. So, this event is highlighting and showcasing diverse voices. “

Students have been allowed to submit questions for Alexander and Grimes for a Q&A.

The event will be live streamed for free on the Holt Public Schools Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/hpscommunications. Those who miss the live stream will be able to access the recording seven days after the event.

For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/hpsk12.net/capital-region-k-12-assembly/home

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy