Virtual event: Best-selling Black children's authors will take part in Holt Public Schools assembly

LANSING, Mich. — Best-selling children’s authors Kwame Alexander and Nikki Grimes will join Holt Public Schools for virtual assembly that will be livestreamed for the public.

The assembly will take place from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 pm. on Thursday.

Alexander and Grimes will have conversations with teachers and students. Both are award-winning writers and poets who have written books for children and young adults. Their work features Black stories and highlights Black experiences.

The goal of the event is to encourage reading, while highlighting stories that make students of color feel empowered and represented.

Dominic Knighten, Holt Public Schools teacher and co-facilitator of the event, believes having authors like Alexander and Grimes will elevate voices that are not always heard.

“By bringing students to the stage to interact with these well established authors, we’re giving our young students another positive representation of what they can do. We have high school students interviewing New York Times best-selling authors. The sky is this limit. So, this event is highlighting and showcasing diverse voices. “

Students have been allowed to submit questions for Alexander and Grimes for a Q&A.

The event will be live streamed for free on the Holt Public Schools Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/hpscommunications. Those who miss the live stream will be able to access the recording seven days after the event.

For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/hpsk12.net/capital-region-k-12-assembly/home

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook