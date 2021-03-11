Menu

Holt church honors those who lost their lives to COVID-19

Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 22:04:29-05

LANSING, Mich. — On Wednesday, a year since the COVID-19 cases were identified in Michigan. Since then, First Presbyterian Church in Holt hosted a vigil to honor those we’ve lost.

“It's a gift to our community as we're, you know we've been through such a, such a difficult year, together with all of the loss that we've experienced and the struggles that we've had,” says Pastor Kirk Miller.

To represent the many lives lost to the pandemic, the church put up doves, each one representing a thousand lives.,

“Every single one of those 525,000 lives matters,” Kirk said.

First Presbyterian Church allowed members of the community to submit names of their loved ones so they could be written on the doves.

The church plans to leave the 525 doves up as long as they can.

