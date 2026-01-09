Credit card 'courier scam' targets consumers with fake customer service calls

LANSING, MI — A new scam targeting credit card users is making its way through communities, disguising itself as enhanced customer service while actually being a sophisticated con that can bring criminals directly to your door.

According to a report issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 81% of adults aged 25-64 had a credit card in 2024. That means many of our neighbors are swiping or tapping to make purchases, and many people can fall victim to this scam targeting credit card users.

The scam "feels like" enhanced customer service but is really an enhanced and personal con. Capital One top executive Chad Miller says the con starts with a call or text.

"They will text you or they'll call you pretending to be your bank and they will say 'Hey something's wrong with your card and in order to secure the card and investigate the security on the card we want you to mail it to us.' Sometimes they'll even offer to send a courier to pick it up. That's why we call it a courier scam. To increase your confidence that it seems legitimate they might direct you to actually cut up the card," Miller said.

Miller says once the scammers pick up your card, they can piece it back together and use it to rack up purchases.

He recommends stopping communication with the person who reached out to you when you get that first call or text and calling your credit card company directly.

Miller says your credit card company is never going to send a courier to your home to pick up a compromised card.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

