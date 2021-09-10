Watch

Feb 27, 2020

Whitmer currently reviewing Biden's COVID-19 plan, office says they share in goal to tackle virus

Sep 10, 2021
(WSYM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office issued a statement regarding President Joe Biden’s 6-pronged plan to combat COVID-19, saying they are currently reviewing it to understand what it means for Michiganders.

In a speech Thursday, Biden zeroed in on the unvaccinated.

"Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective, and free," Biden said.

Biden said COVID-19 is currently responsible for a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Whitmer’s office says their top priority is slowing the spread of COVID-19, and that the governor shares in the president’s goal of tackling the virus.

While they are reviewing the plan, the governor’s office is encouraging Michiganders to get vaccinated.

They noted that from January to July of this year, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 98% of COVID cases, 95% of hospitalizations, and 96% of deaths.

