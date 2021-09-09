Biden to deliver 'major' address on COVID-19 and vaccination program Thursday

President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver a "major" address from the White House during which he will lay out a new strategy in the hopes of fighting back against the increasing spread of COVID-19.

CNN and The New York Times report that Biden's 5 p.m. ET address from the White House will lay out new ways to push private companies, school employees, and federal government workers to seek out vaccinations.

Biden's address will come as daily case rates hover near 150,000 — the highest since a devastating January surge. The more contagious delta variant has increased the spread of the virus — mostly among those who are not vaccinated — and has caused hospitals in hard-hit areas to become overwhelmed.

While vaccinations have picked up slightly since a mid-summer lull (Bloomberg reports that daily vaccination rates have increased from about 500,000 a day in mid-July to about 800,000 a day), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that just 53.3% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and the rate of the spread of the virus is currently "high."

Officials have stated publicly that they do not believe they can order a broad mandate on vaccinations, though the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine has given the Biden administration tools to push for more Americans to get shots. The Department of Defense has directed all branches of the military to begin vaccinating all personnel immediately, and the VA has mandated all workers seek a shot by the end of September.

However, the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine does not appear to have had a significant impact on the number of Americans seeking a shot. Since the vaccine's approval on Aug. 23, Bloomberg reports that vaccine distribution has remained mostly static.

Biden's speech also comes as the FDA weighs emergency use approval for COVID-19 booster shots for those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The White House has already recommended that Americans seek out a booster beginning the week of Sept. 20, though Dr. Anthony Facui has said it's likely that the Moderna boosters won't be approved until weeks later.

The FDA is also weighing the approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Studies have shown that the delta variant has infected more children in recent months, and the CDC reports that more and more adolescents are being hospitalized with the virus.

A recent Washington Post-ABC poll shows that while a majority of Americans approve of Biden's response to the pandemic, support is waning. The poll says 52% of Americans approve of his response, compared to 62% in June.