'We're united against this virus.' Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist release video on COVID-19 anniversary

(WSYM) — To mark one year since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist released a video to reflect on this past year.

The five-minute video posted to YouTube covers where we've been but also how we've "united against the virus."

Governor Whitmer delivered her message from the Breslin Center at her alma mater, Michigan State University.

"Over the past year, more than 16,000 people, the number it would take to fill this space, have left us. We've lost an arena's worth of Michiganders," said Whitmer in the video.

Lt. Governor Gilchrist also talked about those he lost to the virus.

“I have personally lost 27 people to COVID-19, 27 extraordinary people who came into and changed my life,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

They ended with a message of hope and how we're standing together to fight COVID-19.

