State of Michigan reports 8,202 COVID cases and 8 deaths since Saturday

(WSYM) — The State of Michigan is reporting 8,202 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 660,771 and a total number of deaths to 16,034. The report is for both Sunday and Monday, representing an average of 4,101 cases per day.

In addition, the state says there are another 72,167 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and another 1,022 deaths that are probably attributed to COVID-19.

Cases are down slightly after being over 5,000 per day or several days last week.

