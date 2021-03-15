How you can get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Michigan

(WXYZ) — On Monday, people can begin scheduling appointments for the mass vaccination site coming to Ford Field.

The clinic, announced last week by the White House and State of Michigan, opens up March 24 with the goal of providing 6,000 COVID-19 shots per day.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the vaccines that will be coming to Ford Field are additional doses and not being pulled from elsewhere.

The clinic opens March 24. On March 22, all Michiganders 50 and up are eligible for the vaccine, and people between the ages of 16 and 49 who have health conditions.

Then, on April 5, all Michiganders can begin scheduling vaccines. The state said it will take a few weeks for everyone who wants to schedule an appointment to get one.

If you're unsure on where to find an appointment, you can call the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 888-535-6136 or call 211 to find a testing site.

You can also contact Rite Aid or Meijer pharmacies, which are offering shots.

For Meijer:

Each county is also a good source on how to schedule an appointment. You can find each county's website at fox47news.com/covidvaccine