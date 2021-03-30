State of Michigan reports 5,177 COVID cases and 48 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 5,177 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 665,948 and total number of deaths to 16,082. Twenty of the newly reported deaths were discovered through a review of vital records.

In addition, the state says there are another 73,296 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and another 1,026 deaths that are probably attributed to COVID-19.

Cases had been down slightly for the last few reports, trending at under 5,000 reported a day, before jumping over that level today.

Related:

