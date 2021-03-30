Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Actions

State of Michigan reports 5,177 COVID cases and 48 deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:02 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:02:54-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan is reporting 5,177 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 665,948 and total number of deaths to 16,082. Twenty of the newly reported deaths were discovered through a review of vital records.

In addition, the state says there are another 73,296 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and another 1,026 deaths that are probably attributed to COVID-19.

Cases had been down slightly for the last few reports, trending at under 5,000 reported a day, before jumping over that level today.

Related:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

11:04 AM, Mar 15, 2021

Click Above For COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.