Sparrow Health celebrates more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests administered in Lansing

As the state lifts outdoor capacity limits and increases operating capacity for restaurants and bars, Sparrow Health System is hitting another milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

“We completed our 500,000th test. That’s a number that would’ve been hard to imagine you know back in the early days of the pandemic,” Sparrow Laboratory Director Jon Baker said.

Rapid-antigen testing has become popular for its fast results but, here at Sparrow lab technicians offer polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing which is the most accurate and reliable test available.

“We’ve been there for the community, there really hasn’t been a lot of places to get testing,” Sparrow Laboratory Manager Curtis Howard said. “For PCR testing, Sparrow has been the place to go for mid-Michigan.”

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the site recorded its lowest positivity rate in months

“Percent positive was under 2 percent for the first time since last August for Sparrow’s testing,” Howard said.

As more people get vaccinated, Sparrow is getting ready to refocus their drive-thru center on other medical services for patients like blood drawing and other testing.

“This site is open for other activities. We found a lot of people were pleased with drive-thru service, and we plan to continue that,” Baker said.

