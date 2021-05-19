Watch

4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Mid-Michigan administered nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines as the state moves 'Vacc to Normal'

Gabi Dunham. WSYM.
MSU student receiving the J&J COVID-19 vaccine at the MSU Student-Only Vaccination Clinic. April 2021.
MSU Student receiving the Johnson&Johnson vaccine at the MSU student-only vaccination clinic
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 12:05:42-04

LANSING, Mich. — More than 56% of Michiganders 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here in mid-Michigan, nearly 10 thousand people got their shot in the past week. Which is a positive sign that things are looking up especially as counties in the greater Lansing area see the lowest number of weekly cases we’ve seen since February.

County COVID-19 cases from May 12 - May 18

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail noted that positivity rates in the county are still high, settling roughly around 8% but the cumulative case rate is continuing to decline.

“So we look at our cumulative curve and we can see it flattening off that we would expect as we come out of a surge,” Vail said.

In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out her ‘Vacc to Normal’ plan that loosens pandemic orders based on the state’s vaccination rates.

Michigan Vaccine Progress Tracker

Starting Monday, 'Vacc to Normal'' could mean back to the office for many as the state kicks off step one by allowing in-person work for all businesses. But - that doesn't necessarily mean businesses will choose to do so.

“We're all juggling well what is the best thing to do now moving forward,” Vail said.

The state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that fully vaccinated people can shed the masks altogether, but again - businesses can still make their own rules - so make sure you read the signs or call ahead before you go into a store or restaurant.

