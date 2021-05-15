Michigan reports 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 107 additional deaths

LANSING, Mich. — There have been 874,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,607 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Saturday.

That's a single-day increase of 1,289 cases and 107 deaths from Friday.

It comes after the state lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated Michiganders. We've also reached 55% of Michiganders having had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that milestone Monday afternoon.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

