4:13 PM, Feb 27, 2020

Michigan reports 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 107 additional deaths

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Michigan Coronavirus Update
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 15:20:46-04

LANSING, Mich. — There have been 874,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,607 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Saturday.

That's a single-day increase of 1,289 cases and 107 deaths from Friday.

It comes after the state lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated Michiganders. We've also reached 55% of Michiganders having had at least one dose. This milestone means that on May 24, people can begin returning to in-person work in all sectors, including offices. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that milestone Monday afternoon.

There have been 7,292,394 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to the latest data from the state.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.