State reviewing mask mandate after CDC eases guidance on Thursday

(WSYM) — Mask guidance in Michigan is now under review by the department of health and human services after the CDC making a huge announcement on Thursday, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks.

That goes for both indoor and outdoor locations, regardless of crowd size. The agency also said people who are fully vaccinated do not need to practice social distancing.

Michigan is one of 25 states that still have a mask mandate.

The state has a goal of 70% vaccinated before the governor lifts the mask mandate and all other restrictions in the MI Vacc to Normal Plan. We're currently at just over 55%, meaning more than a million Michiganders would still need at least one dose.

"You know there is a good chance that we might not get there, the numbers are slowing down a lot," Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Hospital, said.

Sims said there's still a lot of hesitancy out there. That hesitancy could be met with an incentive from the CDC.

The new guidelines allow states to drop the mask mandates for fully vaccinated people.

If Michigan can average 100,000 first doses a week moving forward, it would take 3 1/2 months for all measures to be lifted, including masks, placing us sometime in September.

"COVID is probably never going away fully, but the vaccine should be able to bring us to where it's more like the flu," Sims said.

Once we reach that 70%, an establishment verifying who's fully vaccinated is another issue, as Michigan lawmakers say they would not push for a vaccine passport.

