Michigan organizations react to state's new reopening phases

MICHIGAN — Michigan organizations are responding to the state's new plan for easing pandemic restrictions based on the percentage of the population vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some say they're glad the governor will tie restrictions to specific metrics.

Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association:

"We applaud the governor for implementing what the MRLA has been requesting for months — a metric driven plan that offers incentives rather than mandates to drive better outcomes and more opportunity for the imperiled hospitality industry. We will continue our partnership with this administration to provide new avenues for restaurants and hotels to inspire and incentivize greater vaccination rates of all Michiganders so that we may quickly move past the era of capacity limits, gathering restrictions and mitigation. There are 17,000 embattled restaurants and hotels, approximately 400,000 hospitality jobs, and a much-needed upcoming summer tourism season hanging in the balance, so schedule your vaccine today, Michigan!"

Small Business Association of Michigan: