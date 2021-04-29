LIVE AT 9:30: Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 response in Michigan

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update to COVID-19 in Michigan on Thursday morning.

Whitmer will be joined by MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel and MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The update comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases slows down after a massive surge that saw Michigan leading the country in infections. As of Wednesday, there have been 833,891 total cases of COVID-19 and 17,467 people who have died from the virus.

On Tuesday, Whitmer said she anticipates potential "forthcoming policy changes that will feel a little more normal for all of us."

Whitmer has previously said that the state's goal is to get back to normalcy before the Fourth of July, but is contingent on "everyone doing their part."

In the meantime, Whitmer stressed the importance of public health guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

Officials have also stressed vaccinations as a way to fight the virus. As of Wednesday, nearly 3 million Michiganders 16 and up are fully vaccinated, about 36% of the state's population age 16 and up.