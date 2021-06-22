Michigan officially lifts all restrictions for masks, gatherings & capacity on Tuesday

(WSYM) — Tuesday is a new day on the pandemic front. The majority of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions are now lifted.

Related: These are all the Michigan COVID-19 orders that are ending on June 22

That means there are no indoor or outdoor capacity limits, and the general mask mandate has expired, regardless of vaccination status.

Case numbers continue to trend lower, and over the last three days, Michigan reported 327 new cases, an average of just over 100 per day.

Related: Some COVID-19 orders will remain in effect in Michigan despite plan to lift all restrictions June 22

The only restrictions that remain in place are in long-term care facilities, schools, and correctional facilities.

"We could have waited a bit longer. I think that getting 70 percent of the population vaccinated and then dropping would've helped but there is no cutoff," Dr. Teena Chopra, a professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State, said.

She said there really is no magic number, but as people resume a normal way of living, she said vaccination rates continue to play a key role.

Experts say the Delta variant is completely replacing the original strain, and we're going to see the same thing in the U.S.

Chopra said unvaccinated populations are where we'll see outbreaks.

"As long as we keep aiming and striving for getting more people vaccinated, I think we are heading in the right direction. We are definitely at the lowest number of cases for the entire time that we've had COVID," she said. "Hopefully, by September, we will have vaccines for the younger age groups as well."

She said it's important that businesses follow their own health and safety protocols. For example, they can still require those who are unvaccinated to wear masks.

While the restrictions are generally over, COVID-19 isn't. The state has more than 61% of people with at least one dose of a vaccine, but Detroit is only at 36%.

"The fact that all the vaccinated individuals can go and work and do things that they have enjoyed doing is a testament to science, and I think we should keep up that work," Chopra said. "If at all, I think it should inspire people, more people to get vaccinated."

The travel ban at the border remains in effect for non-essential travel until July 21, but Canada is set to lift some of its travel restrictions for Canadian citizens.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan, with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.