These are all the Michigan COVID-19 orders that are ending on June 22

(WSYM) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the state is reopening with full capacity on June 22, rescinding the Facemasks and Gatherings Order that has been in place in some form since March 2020.

"Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said in a release. “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe."

On top of that, there are several other orders that are being rescinded on June 22. They are

